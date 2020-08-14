The secretary of the Delaware Department of Transportation is stepping down.
Jennifer Cohan will retire after more than 30 years of public service to lead Leadership Delaware, an organization started by former Governor Pete du Pont and Terry and Sandy Strine, aimed at fostering up-and-coming leaders. Cohan will serve as its chief executive officer.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Delaware for the last 31 years,” said Cohan in a written statement. “I am excited to take on this new challenge as CEO of Leadership Delaware to help grow our state’s up-and-coming leaders.
Cohan, who was the first woman to lead the Division of Motor Vehicles, was credited with modernizing the agency and oversaw the largest-ever public infrastructure program in state history. She's served as secretary since 2015 and previous directed the DMV, and worked at DNREC and the Officer of the Controller General.
"Her experience, intellect and depth of knowledge about how state government works will not easily be replaced. Jen also has a unique ability to lift the spirits of those around her and rally a team around a common cause. We will miss her in state government. But I’m positive she will continue to do great work on behalf of the people of Delaware," said Gov. John Carney in a written statement.
Deputy Secretary Nicole Majeski, who's served in her role for more than a decade, will be nominated to replace Cohan.
"I am grateful to the governor for the trust and faith he has in me to lead this agency and to serve in his Cabinet. It has been a privilege to work with Secretary Cohan and I am grateful for her leadership, guidance and for the inspiring way she has led our department for the past six years with an enthusiastic spirit, a passion for innovation and an incredible commitment to customer service and our employees.”
Majeski's confirmation is subject to state Senate approval.