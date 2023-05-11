A suspect is behind bars for a shooting death in Wilmington, four-and-a-half years ago.
Wilmington Police said that their Cold Case Unit this year identified 25-year-old Charles Jones as a suspect in the killing of 25-year-old Blayton Palmer in October 2018 on East 23rd Street. A New Castle County Grand Jury indicted Jones Monday, and he was taken into custody without incident Tuesday.
Jones is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Center on $1.5-million cash-only bail.