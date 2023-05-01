A Newark man is being charged with murder in a 14-year-old cold case.
Ricardo J. Vega, 31, is accused of killing Justin Trnka, also of Newark, during an armed robbery in March of 2009.
The 19-year-old was found shot to death in his car behind a Newark-area shopping center.
Vega was indicted on April 24th and arrested by State Police two days later.
"I am grateful to our prosecutors and the Delaware State Police for their dogged persistence in this investigation,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “After all these years, the victim and his family deserve justice. I know how challenging these cases are, and it’s a testament to the skill and professionalism of the Delaware State Police that we could crack this case after 14 years and bring it before a grand jury.”