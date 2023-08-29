A Georgia-based company plans to build a 275,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Claymont on the property of the old steel mill, now known as First State Crossing.
Agile Cold Storage said its project will create 130 new jobs, and more than $170-million will be invested over two phases during the next five years.
The Delaware Prosperity Partnership supported the company's request to the Council on Development Finance for a Jobs Performance Grant of up to $510,000 and a Capital Expenditures Grant of up to $4.05- million.
Agile said its Delaware facility would allow it to expand into the Mid-Atlantic and northeast markets and meet growing demands for more deliveries of fresh, refrigerated and frozen foods.
“We are excited that Agile Cold Storage is choosing Delaware for its next facility. This will create good jobs and economic investment in Claymont,” Governor John Carney said. “Their operations will build on Delaware’s strong foundation in food manufacturing and transportation, helping our region’s supply chain.”
“During the past two years, we have worked closely with Delaware officials who recognized the need for modernized cold storage and the benefits that it offers, including job creation and improved supply chain efficiencies,” Agile Cold Storage President and CEO Don Schoenl said. “We are grateful to local and state representatives for their professionalism and commitment. Agile is looking forward to hiring our team members and servicing our customers starting next summer.”