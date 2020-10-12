"My mother and my father both served 20 years separately, and they were very proud of their time in the U.S. Coast Guard," said Devin Krass.
Krass, 19 years old and currently attending University of North Georgia, has suddenly found his pursuit of higher education slightly easier. He was recently announced as one of 167 students awarded Coast Guard Foundation scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.
"The [Coast Guard Foundation] was founded to help support those military family members of the Coast Guard who may need help paying for school--for obvious reasons," Krass said. "It's a great way the Coast Guard can help get those who have experienced growing up and interacting with the Coast Guard their whole life a way to pay for school and get the education that they may need."
Each of his parents have decades of experience with the Coast Guard, and after moving around for years as part of their service, landed in Wilmington, Delaware.
"My mother's from Pennsylvania, my father's from Virginia. They met while serving in Alaska," he said. "They then were stationed in California, where they had my sister. They would move to Florida, where I was born. And we ended up in Delaware, where they served out of Philly for some time, and then my father served out of New York."
To qualify for the scholarship, Krass filled out some applications and submitted an essay detailing his parents' time in the Coast Guard and highlighting some of the community work he'd accomplished--which included the four Seeing Eye dogs he trained through the Guiding Paws program.
"I did it for about six years, I raised four dogs. Three of them have passed and made it into the program and were fully vetted and given to those who need them," Krass said. "One of them did sadly drop out due to over-protection purposes. He was very protective of his person, but that's very common. I very proud of that because having three dogs go through and get paired with somebody, for me, was really big. Just the ability to help someone who may need it."
As UNG is a Senior Military College Krass is an Army ROTC cadet while going through school. Pursuing a political science major with a pre-law concentration, Krass will join the Army as a lieutenant upon graduation, having already signed on for eight years. His sister is enlisted in the Air Force.
"We've both chosen [military service] maybe just because of [our parents] commitment to the Coast Guard that we saw while growing up," he said. "We had that in our mindset that we'd follow, not exactly in their footsteps, but definitely very similar."
The assistance from the Coast Guard was a huge help and sense of relief for Krass, who couldn't thank them enough.
"They obviously do care. Their generosity is a huge help to me, and them providing that has been extremely helpful," he said. "I can come out of college without having all the debt and the hardship of paying off all that. I'm extremely grateful--I cannot express that enough--to have that awarded to me and [the Coast Guard Foundation] trusting that I'll continue to serve and help those around me."