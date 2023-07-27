A project is underway to upgrade the ship collision protection system around the tower piers for the Delaware Memorial Bridge.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority said initial work included construction of a 360-foot trestle which will be used to move workers and materials to barges.
Some of the barges will have cranes mounted on board that will be used to install wick drains into the river bottom as part of the process to fill so-called 'dolphin' cylinders with sand and stone.
The DRBA said the process to fill each of the 80-foot diameter cells takes about three months. The entire project is expected to be completed in September, 2025.
The cost of the safety project is $93-million, with about a quarter of the cost being covered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The current pier protection system for each span are the originals and not at the level needed to protect them from the larger and faster cargo ships and tankers that traverse the Delaware River.
In fact the DRBA said if the bridges were being built new today, a collision protection system of this level would be mandatory for the bridges to operate.