All Colonial School District students will start the 2020-21 school year remotely for six weeks, a change from the previous plan announced by the district.
District Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Menzer sent a message to parents on Thursday writing "after careful, thoughtful, and countless discussions, it has become clear that the Colonial School District will not be able to offer face-to-face instruction in our school buildings on September 8th."
Colonial had previously announced that William Penn High School would start remotely, but that all other schools in the district would give families the option of in-person or remote learning for the first semester.
Menzer said as the district received evolving guidance from state and federal officials, they couldn't keep up with the changes for their Safe Return to Start program.
“Pivot’ became a word constantly used by our teams. Unfortunately, just this week, we came to realize we just could not ensure the safety of everyone in time to start face-to-face instruction on September 8. Still, we remain determined to do everything possible to make the SRTS feasible for students and staff on October 19."
The district has launched their Colonial School District Virtual Academy to help families get ready for the first day of virtual learning on September 8.
They plan a device distribution and material pick-up that will take place on a date to be announced before opening day.
Colonial's decision now mirrors calls by Christina and Appoquinimink earlier this week to start the year completely remotely.