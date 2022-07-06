William Penn Athletic Director Matthew Sabol said he's watched as every traditional public high school has undergone major renovations this decade, while above the canal, change has been sparse.
Sabol is on a Colonial School District committee tasked with upgrading the district's schools' facilities, many of which have not undergone changes in well over 20 years, which has hurt in an era of school choice, additional charter schools, and the ongoing presence of private schools.
"Kids like new, it just is what it is. We haven't had a new facility for 30 years, and it's a nice thing to catch up to some of these schools. Watching all the ones downstate they're putting up all of these nice places and above the canal we're just not able to catch up."
Colonial's plans include work at each of their 13 schools, but the most striking is at the high school level, where the current Bill Cole Stadium would be replaced by a new stadium on the side of school, complete with synthetic turf, a track, and for the first time in the history of the school, lights.
"Kids like the idea of Friday Night Lights," Sabol said. That's a possibility with this, if the community gets involved. I've seen some feedback on Facebook saying 'I hope lights are involved,' it's in the proposal now, and we'll see if it continues to stay."
Sabol said the district received feedback at three community forums last week and there remains time for you to offer your feedback on the proposal.
The existing Bill Cole Stadium would be converted into the largest tennis stadium for a high school in Delaware, with bleachers and lights added to the existing softball and baseball fields.
Only Caravel baseball/softball and Red Lion softball have lights on their on-campus ball fields in Delaware.
One proposal would add four new natural grass fields beyond the new stadium, with an upgraded model converting one of those into a secondary synthetic field, with a third plan even adding an indoor field house for inclement weather practice and wrestling, with a non-competition indoor track.
Sabol said the growth of large facilities within the Appoquinimink School District, and even the newer St. Georges Vo-Tech, have done damage to the status of the once-proud Blue Hen Conference members above the canal.
"We some of our schools struggling to get kids out. We really think this could rejuvenate William Penn and get us back to where we were in the 80s and 90s."
William Penn won its last football championship in 2014, but have not had a winning season since 2017, despite competing with Caesar Rodney for the largest traditional public high school in the state.
Those aren't the only changes being proposed by William Penn, with work on its parking lot traffic flow and increased ADA compliance being considered.
At the elementary level, Sabol said the initial feedback has centered around recess equipment that might be 20 years old.
"They really like the idea of the playgrounds coming at the elementary schools. They've been there long enough and need a remodel."
New roofs are also being considered for many schools, and also altered parking lots to assist with traffic flow as more students are being brought to school.
Colonial is planning to take the feedback garnered from last week's meetings, although with any additional feedback the community wishes to offer in the next few weeks at this site,
Their current timeline is to submit a Certificate of Necessity (CN) to the Department of Education in August, with DOE expected to respond in October or November.
Once the state determines what is needed, then the district said they plan to develop and hold a Capital Referendum in Spring 2023, and if it passes, begin construction work possibly as early as Fall 2023.
The district's last two referendums, one in 2017 and another in 2013, both failed in their initial attempts before passing the second time after being streamlined.
Athletes fields have had a history of trouble in front of Upper New Castle County voters. A 2016 Brandywine School District referendum proposal which included upgrading Brandywine High School's stadium field to synthetic turf failed, only to pass after the turf upgrade was removed.
Brandywine later added lights to the field using private donations, but the field remains natural grass, limiting its ability to be used in inclement weather.
Newark and Glasgow had lights for their stadiums, only to have the lighting equipment fail, and the district has chosen not to replace the systems.
Among Delaware's public high schools, the only ones without lights currently are the four New Castle County Vo-Tech Schools: Delcastle, Hodgson, St. Georges, and Howard - which uses Salesianum's Abessinio Stadium - , Christina's three schools: Newark, Christiana, and Glasgow, Brandywine's Concord and Mount Pleasant, and William Penn.
Sabol said would like to see New Castle look like Smyrna on a Friday night, but it may be up to the Colonial School District residents to make his hope a reality.