Colonial School District students will now begin their school year after Labor Day, and initially in split form, as the district unveiled a new calendar for the 2020-21 year.
The district had already decided to have William Penn High School students start remotely, while PreK-8 families have the option to begin with remote or face-to-face learning. They should be receiving that information directly from the district.
Whichever choice was made, Colonial's school year will now begin on September 8, but that will only be for students whose last names begin with "A" through "L." Those students will also go on September 9, before "M" through "Z" start their years on September 10 & 11.
All students will then report to school in either remote or in-person mode on September 14.
Colonial was supposed to begin its school year on August 24, which will now serve as the first day for 10-month teachers.
The last day of the school year for 12th graders will be June 4, with June 11 serving as the final day for the rest of the grades.
Teachers will work until June 17.
Colonial joins other districts, including Brandywine and Appoquinimink, in delaying the start of their school years.