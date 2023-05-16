The Veterans Trust received a check from Colonial School District for over $12,500 at a presentation held Monday, May 15, 2023, at William Penn High School.
The funds were raised between April 28th and May 1st of last year when the district hosted the traveling exhibit The Wall that Heals on the grounds of William Penn high school.
The district says thousands of people visited the display during its stay.
The Wall that Heals honors Vietnam veterans who returned home from the conflict, but who died afterwards due to causes linked to their service like PTSD-related suicide, and diseases connected to Agent Orange exposure.