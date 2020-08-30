If your kids attend school in the Colonial District, they'll be doing so virtually to start this year, with a revamped schedule.
Superintendent Doctor Jeffrey Menzer outlined the Colonial Virtual Academy.
"Each grade level, each grade band, has a distinct feel to it, whether it's elementary, middle or high school, where we're trying to tailor the time frames and the structures for each of the age groups," said Menzer.
Menzer said District officials have been working since early June to develop a curriculum that best meets students' needs, using information from focus groups put together in the Spring.
He added things are more structured this Fall than they were last Spring.
Classes start September 8th, and you can find out more at colonialschooldistrict.org.