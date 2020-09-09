The Colonial School District is still examining their infrastructure to determine how to accommodate the 40% of parents who would like their student to attend classes in-person.
"[Tuesday] was our first day for students. It was students, 'A' through 'L' last name, their first day," said Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Menzer Tuesday night. "[Wednesday] will be our second day, and then Thursday and Friday will be 'K' through 'Z'. And then on Monday, the 14th, we'll have all students 'in.' We're really pushing doing this staggered start, going to allow those teachers to make better connections and establish those strong relationships with families and to build towards the future."
Menzer said the school system continues to make adjustments to the buildings to make in-person instruction feasible.
For the time being, the district is utilizing 40 buses to distribute nutrition to 1,942 students during the school day, including a lunch and a breakfast for the following morning. Offices in all schools are gradually being re-opened for limited hours to help with registrations. Visiting individuals present in the offices are being limited, while there are established cleaning protocols and hand-washing and sanitizing stations throughout. Masks are required for anyone entering a district building.
"[It's] another example of: We got this," Menzer said. 'It's challenging, but we do have it"
The goal is, ultimately, to achieve a sense of controlled normalcy and reintroduce students to their classrooms for in-person instruction. The district simply doesn't have the space available to oblige the demand due to the volume of families who want their child to attend school in-person.
"We continue to plan for face-to-face instruction. We are working very diligently to finalize a slew--and I say that word lightly because I don't want to open up and count the number--of protocols that [are] being worked on for our staff and our families to continue to keep folks safe," Menzer said. "We're in the process of assessing our building capacity. In other words, how many desks, can we fit in safely in every classroom to support face-to-face learning?"
Upwards of 40% of parents would like their students to attend classes in-person, but there isn't enough floor space currently available to both host them and keep them separated at safe distances.
"That's going to be our base number to determine where and when we bring students back," Menzer said. "At the same time we're determining our student needs and demands, and how many families want to come in face-to-face, we know initial 40% said they would like face to face, and we unfortunately couldn't meet that demand. We made that decision back in August. We're going to continue to look at that 40% to see where they stand as we move forward and get stronger numbers as we begin to build the schedules out for face-to-face."
The district also wants to ensure all teachers will have optional COVID testing provided by the state, as back in Phase I, the opportunity for testing was opened up to custodial and maintenance staff, nutrition workers, bus drivers, and administration who had to report to a building.
Teachers will receive a link to a form to fill out that sends them a saliva-based test, and a link that connects them to a medical professional who walks them through the entire process up to mailing the test back for results. Menzer said 56 district employees have already requested testing kits. Student testing plans remained in the works.