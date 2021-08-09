All Colonial School District employees who are fully vaccinated will get a $100 incentive.
All employees and staffers, including new hires, are eligible to participate in the voluntary program, no matter when they got vaccinated.
To receive the bonus, employees must submit a copy of their vaccination card, showing full vaccination status, to the district by September 15, 2021.
“The science tells us vaccinations for eligible people are our best weapons against spreading Coronavirus. Our goal is to protect our students and staff who are not eligible to receive the vaccines and to keep students in the classrooms this school year," said Colonial's Health and Wellness director Dr. Jon Cooper.
The district is using CARES Act funding to pay the bonuses.
It's unclear how many of the district's 1,500 employees may have already gotten vaccinated.