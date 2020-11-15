Colonial School District students will return to a virtual-only model for the next two weeks after the district reported multiple COVID cases throughout their schools.
According to a message posted on their website, Colonial said they received notice of cases on Friday, and then more on Sunday. There was no disclosure whether they were students, staff, or a combination of both.
"This decision was not made lightly and we understand that this may cause disruption and frustration. We will continue to keep the safety and well-being of our students and staff at the forefront of all of our decisions at all times," the message read.
Students were already scheduled for asynchronous virtual learning on Thanksgiving week.
Teachers will be in contact with their students for Zoom links for the classes.
The decision does not affect athletics at William Penn.
Colonial's middle schools are currently scheduled to flip to hybrid learning on November 30. William Penn High School remains in an all-virtual learning mode.