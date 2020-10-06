The Colonial School District will take a slow, phased-in approach as they begin transitioning from remote-only into a hybrid format.
Families that selected in-person learning will see their students return in one of five phases.
Phase 1 - 10/22/20
- Integration A at Southern, George Read, and William Penn; Communication and Social Learning (CASL) at Southern, Intensive Learning Center (ILC) at Southern
Phase 2 - 10/29/20
- Leach, Adult Integration at Leach, Colwyck Pre-K Program
Phase 3 - 11/9/20
- All Elementary Schools, Intensive Learning Center (ILC) at Gunning Bedford, Communication and Social Learning (CASL) at Gunning Bedford, Integration B at George Read, Identified Classes at William Penn High School
Phase 4 - 11/30/20
- Middle Schools, Wallace Wallin Intensive Learning Center (ILC), William Penn High Integration B
Phase 5 - To Be Determined
- William Penn High School
William Penn students will remain remote-only through at least the end of the first semester on January 29, 2021. Whether they return to classrooms for the second semester will be determined before Winter Break.
Families that declined the in-person option will have their students continue in the Colonial Virtual Academy.
The timetable could be affected by any changes to the Reopening Schools guidelines issued by the state.
Colonial's return is slower than some neighboring districts, which hope to have hybrid systems up and running by October 19. William Penn is the second largest high school in Delaware, behind Caesar Rodney.