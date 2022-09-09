Some students in the Colonial School District will be taking classes through Zoom as the district contends with the nationwide teacher shortage.
Colonial officials said they have been unable to fill over 20 teaching vacancies, with the biggest effects being felt at William Penn High School and Gunning Medford Middle School.
Back to Basics will be teaching mathematics for about 900 students at William Penn, a school that had 2270 students during last year's September 30 count.
Those classrooms with the Zoom sessions will be monitored by school staff or substitute teachers. Eight paraprofessionals will assist in eight other classes.
French students are William Penn will learn via Edgeunity, an online program, with in-school staff monitoring those classrooms.
At Gunning Beford, Back to Basics will teach one science class while the district tries to find four teachers and paraprofessionals.
Despite the virtual nature of the classes, all students in the two schools will be required to take the lessons inside the school.