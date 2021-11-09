Comcast is reporting widespread outages on its Xfinity cable and Internet services.
The outages hitting the Philadelphia-based communications giant were first reported Tuesday morning.
Thousands of customers in Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware reported no cable and phone service with customers in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan also reporting problems with services.
Customers in parts of Maryland and New York also reported service problems earlier today.
The outage comes one day after a service interruption was reported in San Francisco Monday night.
There is no immediate word if Monday night's outage is related to service problems Tuesday