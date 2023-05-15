(Washington, DC) -- A key witness in House Republican's investigation into the Biden family's business practices has gone missing.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who's leading the investigation, said his team has been unable to reach the FBI informant who alleged corruption by President Biden and his family.
Comer added that a whistleblower communicating with the committee about the alleged influence pedaling scheme knows the informant and is credible.
Comer last week accused the Biden family and their associates of receiving as much as ten-million dollars from foreign entities, including from China.
A report released by the committee based on bank records, however, did not show any foreign money flowing directly to the president.
Biden has denied the allegations.