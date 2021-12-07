For families that don't often get a chance to experience a fine dining outing, Wenona Sutton is bringing them a special experience this weekend: Delaware's inaugural Chocolate Ball.
"It's a first-year event taking place for the first time, and it started a little bit different, it's a little innovative," Sutton said. "There's nothing else out there [like it,] I don't think I've seen. But the Chocolate Ball Delaware is an event for families, to promote positive family dynamics. It's also to provide exposure for low-income, inner city, African American families who may or may not have had the opportunity to experience something like this in the past."
She grew up in the Bronx watching affluent families she knew having these experiences of getting dressed up and hitting the town, and even as a child felt the disappointment of never having such an opportunity. When she moved to Wilmington eight years ago, she saw that lack of opportunity extended to the disenfranchised and disadvantaged communities here--but now, was equipped to provide that opportunity herself.
"For me, and just the way I grew up, it was important for me to have exposure, to experience new things, and to do something different in order for me to overcome some of the adversities that I faced," Sutton said. "My thought and idea was to bring something like that to the Wilmington community and encourage and inspire in that way."
On Sunday, December 12, 2021, The Chocolate Ball Delaware will come to Claymont's The Waterfall, and with it, a lot of fun activities for families with children ages 4 to 12.
"It's going to be extremely exciting. We're definitely going to have a visit from Santa Claus, first and foremost, so I'm probably most excited about that," Sutton said. "We are going to be graced by some of the dancers from the Christina Cultural Arts Center, and they'll be doing a ballet routine. We also will have some magic stylings from Philadelphia magician, Ran’D Shine. We also will have some arts and crafts, an ice cream bar, chocolate fountains, and just a whole load of fun. I think it's going to be extremely fun."
The event was made possible through a multitude of partnerships focused on providing assistance to those in need throughout the city, like the Kingswood Community Center--which includes The Warehouse, Kingswood, and REACH Riverside--AIDS Delaware, the Delaware Fatherhood & Family Coalition, Highmark Delaware, and NERDiT NOW.
But, even better, Sutton said they were able to have pre-party to get everyone into the holiday spirit and get them geared up for for Chocolate Ball.
"We actually had a pre-event this past Saturday that took place at the Kingswood Community Center, where we sought to outfit some of our families," Sutton said. "One of the reasons behind that was, we wanted to make sure that people were ready for the ball. We know that some of our families may or may not have the ability to afford some of the things necessary to to feel comfortable in the space and environment."
They raffled off a TV and memberships to the YMCA, and they'll have more of the same available during the ball itself--which saw its first round of free tickets go quickly. Thankfully, Sutton said, they were able to pull some strings to provide an even greater number of people the opportunity to attend.
"The event is currently full. I am working now to see if we can release a few more tickets to the community, and we will release tickets by Wednesday," she said. "There may only be a handful, but we are still trying. We still have great people requesting every day, so we want to get a few more tickets out to the community if we can, and so by Wednesday we'll have a few more released."
Tickets will be made available at ChocolateBallDE.org.
"I grew up in the South Bronx, and I grew up in poverty. I faced homelessness, I faced a lot of hard times. Life happened," Sutton said. "When I came here, I recognized some of the issues that take place in Wilmington, Delaware, and some of the issues that some communities of color faced, it just hit near and dear to my heart, because of how I grew up and what I've gone through. And so though, while I am not a Delawarean, I still have Delaware in my heart."