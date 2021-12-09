"We did weave on and off of 202 and it is a terrible experience."
That was the experience described by DELDOT Planner Paul Moser when he went with his colleague Cooper Bowers onto the Concord Pike in North Wilmington using bicycles.
Discussing concerns about pedestrian and bicycle travel along U.S. 202 was the focal point of the Concord Pike Monitoring Committee, whose task is to monitor progress in a 20-year strategic plan recently developed.
Mark Tutor with RK&K Engineering said simply widening the road for shoulders and bike lanes isn't an option, especially south of Silverside Road where the three lanes take up all the space to the curb, with no shoulders.
"You have parking lots, you have buildings that are pretty darn close to the existing Concord Pike. A true expansion of Concord Pike would be very difficult because of how it has grown up."
State Senator Laura Sturgeon asked if there would be a way to create a weaved pathway using existing parking lots.
"Is there a way to create a pedestrian way through those blacktop parking lots so that pedestrians know that they are welcome to walk there, and that cars need to be careful pulling out of there because there might be pedestrians?"
North/South travel was emphasized, but some groups were also concerned with getting across Route 202.
A Delaware State Police lieutenant told the group 500 traffic summons and 47 pedestrian summons have been issued along Route 202 this year, not counting warnings.
Discussions have included putting a pedestrian overpass, or even underpass on several sections of 202, with the focus centered on the off-centered 202/Garden of Eden/Silverside Road extended intersection.
Sheila Fleming with the Brandywine Conservancy said she'd like to see more options so people wouldn't have to drive to First State National Park or Brandywine Creek State Park.
"Garden of Eden Road bike lanes, getting those east to west connections to those major recreation, open space facilities."
Over 70 potential pedestrian or bike projects were recommended in the Concord Pike Master Plan, and Mary Roth of Delaware Greenways said work could be done to see links, even if it takes pedestrian commuters off of 202.
"We would like to see connections to existing trail networks, filling in those gaps so we are expanding those trail networks."
The Concord Pike Monitoring Committee cannot make formal recommendations on how to proceed with improving the Concord Pike, just plans to foster discussion to make sure the vision of making Route 202 safer continues.
You can view Wednesday afternoon's presentation here.