A committee looking to turn around enrollment at one of Delaware's most rapidly shrinking high schools wants its district to focus on Title I federal funding.
In 2010-11, Red Clay's A.I. duPont had the fourth highest enrollment among New Castle County high schools with 1,386 students, a number that has dwindled to 680 this school year.
Red Clay faces the largest amount of competition for its school-age district residents, with 39 different private, parochial, and charter schools located within its boundaries, not counting the growing New Castle County Vo-Tech system.
They also have the most high schools of any district in the state, with three comprehensive schools (McKean, Dickinson, and A.I. duPont), two magnet schools (Cab Calloway School of the Arts and Conrad Schools of Science, and indirect connections to charter schools Delaware Military Academy and Charter School of Wilmington.
Federal Title I money is allocated to schools or districts with at least 40% of their population coming from low-income areas.
District Superintendent Dorrell Green told the Red Clay School Board Wednesday that they are spending the money on 11 elementary and middle schools, even though all three comprehensive high schools in the district: A.I. duPont (42%), McKean (43%), and Dickinson (Unspecified) all would qualify for the federal assistance.
Greg Wilson with the Friends of A.I. said he'd like the district to spread the resources more completely.
"Data shows that elementary schools and middle schools are where you should really spend Title I dollars, but we really believe that the high school needs additional funding and support."
Board member Vic Leonard pointed out areas that would specifically help rising 9th graders would be in missing work, sub-9th grade reading levels, and truancy mitigation.
Board member Dr. Adriana Bohm, who is not running for re-election after a 10-year stint, said there's a bigger problem than federal funding for the struggles keeping students enrolled.
"I think a conversation on Title I schools requires a conversation on why we have rich schools and why we have poor schools. Which goes back to our feeder patterns. We should not have schools that are 95% high income and schools that are 90% low income."
Magnet school Conrad Schools of Science currently has the largest non-special education enrollment among Red Clay's five high schools, edging out Dickinson 643-625, with A.I. sitting at 494 behind magnet school Cab Calloway School of the Arts and comprehensive school McKean.
A.I., Dickinson, and McKean vault ahead once the special education population is included.
Leonard attended a series of A.I. duPont High School Committee meetings with a goal of getting the enrollment number back above 800 by 2026.
They have brainstormed ideas including pathways in studio recording, cosmetology, technology, early child care, and robotics, and said needs include smaller class sizes, more school psychologists and behavioral interventionists, and community interaction.
Bohm said an overhaul of district borders or philosophy is needed more urgently.
"The real conversation is segregated schools and why we have racially and economically segregated schools, and even linguistically-segregated schools in 2023 when we know that model does not work."
The Red Clay School Board unofficially asked for either a presentation or workshop on how the district is using its Title I money, but Superintendent Green pointed out that putting more money into high schools would only siphon it away from the lower grades, as it wouldn't suddenly increase Red Clay's funding.
The school board also said they are inching closer towards their first referendum since 2015.