Eighteen year olds may have the ability to vote instead of the minimum age of 21 in Delaware, according to a new bill on the House Administration Committee's desk, but not everyone is happy about the bill.
Common Cause Delaware has raised concerns about other parts of the bill that have not also been updated since the Jim Crow era.
The executive director of Common Cause Delaware, Claire Snyder-Hall says that the barriers are outdated and should not be reasons that people would be unable to vote.
Snyder-Hall suggests scrapping the whole bill.
“All of these problematic barriers to voting would remain in the Delaware Constitution if SB 26 were to pass the House and ratifying such a bill implies agreement," says Snyder-Hall. "We need a fresh bill.”