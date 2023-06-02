Wilmington's Haynes Park has more to offer visitors and local residents.
The park at West 30th Street and Miller Road has a new playground, a renovated basketball court, and a restored, lighted tennis court. The amenities were destroyed or damaged by severe storms, and the fix-up totaled just over $870,000. The city, and a $45,000 contribution from the Wilmington Park Trust Fund, made it possible to landscape and design the improvements. They took about one year to complete.
Haynes Park also includes a newly-planted white oak tree in honor of the late Councilwoman Linda Gray.
“The improvements to Haynes Park are nothing short of amazing,” Mayor Mike Purzycki said. “It seems like just yesterday that this area was devastated by one of the most severe storms to hit Wilmington in recent memory, downing more than a dozen trees, nearly destroying the tennis court, and severely damaging the playground. We’ve come a long way since August of 2020, completely restoring the tennis and basketball courts, and installing this beautiful new playground so that our young people once again have a safe, attractive, welcoming place to play.”