With gun violence as pervasive an issue as any Delaware might be facing, community leaders on Sunday launched Re-Route, a multipronged approach to tackling the root causes of such an issue.
On Sunday, May 23, 2021, community activists from across the state gathered to introduce the concepts on which Re-Route would focus. Pastor Derrick Johnson, known in the community as Pastor D, joined Peter MacArthur on Monday to talk about how they'll approach such an ingrained issue, and step one is giving people to space to grieve their losses, he said.
"Our community really is in a long grief process, and the young people in the community have been to funeral after funeral after funeral after funeral, and never grieved the loss," he said. "So when you have the dual loss from COVID, and grandparents, etc, are dying, and then you have friends dying every day and funerals every week, and no grief processing, then...grief, not properly processed and treated, will turn into anger, anxiety, and other violent expressions."
In Wilmington, 65% of the shootings that occur are retaliatory in nature, Pastor D said, and every young person that's been to a dozen funerals already as a young person growing up in the city is a "ticking time bomb," he said. Step one to ending violence is fostering safer spaces for those individuals to express their emotions.
"What gangs provide are family-type relationships. [They appear like] somebody cares, and somebody's got my back, and somebody is going to be there for me," he said. "And I just believe that we have an obligation to be the somebody that's there for them. And we have an obligation to help them to process their grief and loss."
The second step is addressing the school-to-prison pipeline, a disciplinary evolution that starts with trouble at school and ultimately leads to run-ins with the law, particularly for Black males.
"It's like the bumblebee and the butterfly," he said "Forty six percent of our children, African American children, males in particular, are suspended at least three times in kindergarten, and the pipeline begins there."
Changing that path involves including children more in identifying the process, so they, themselves, can make the decisions moving forward about the kinds of people they want to be while also showing them, and the officials who run the show, how the system works.
"In Delaware with our education system, the school-to-prison pipeline is not a subject that comes up in school. It's not a a class, if you will. There's nothing being said to the young people like, 'Where do you think you fall in this pipeline?' There's no demonstrative effort to let them know, 'Here's where you are,'" he said. "If little Bobby, who's a white kid in the suburbs or at a private school, gets into trouble in kindergarten, then the approach is he's a caterpillar, and he'll be a butterfly, and we're going to walk him through these difficulties. But if an African American kid gets in the same trouble, or has the same issue, he's viewed as a bumblebee, and we've got to swat that bumblebee or run from it, because it's gonna sting us. And we've got to begin to recognize that our kids are being viewed as bumblebees within our education system, and we have to let them know--and our educators know--these are still caterpillars, and they can still become butterflies."
The final step is addressing prison reform, particularly re-entry, how that process is handled, how it can be improved, and how those being released from incarceration can have a greater impact on the communities into which they're re-entering.
"[The group is] calling for reform of the release of incarcerated individuals who have been actually counseling," he said. "Sending men and women back out into the community from the prison in a positive way."
It's an area Pastor D has first-hand knowledge of, after spending some time of his own incarcerated, and he believes his unique perspective can help young individuals re-entering society stay on the "straight" path. Participating in therapeutic programs like the KEY/Crest re-entry programs were vital to his continuing a law-abiding status, and he wants to see a return of strength to those programs that act as supports for the individuals who need them most.
"It was we were so successful in Delaware, that President [Bill] Clinton dispatched Gen. [Barry] McCaffrey, his then-drug czar, to Delaware to study--for the rest of the country--study what we were doing," he said. "We changed that process. We took away what took place at the Crest, we replaced the inmates, or people like me, who ran these programs with educated people who had degrees etc., and have no practical experience with the lifestyle they were trying to deter people from. So we messed up those programs, and we need to go back to and adapt those approaches."
Those therapeutic processes are key to ensuring those who run afoul of the law don't continue down a path that leads to a life of crime, Pastor D said.
"What we don't have in Delaware, what we got away from, are therapeutic processes...Let's face it, that's what I do on the streets," he said. "What we have to do, though, is recognize the value of the street corner therapists, recognize the value of the person who has spent years in prison and their ability to impact [the community,] and then provide the necessary funding and space and training, etc., so that they can do this work. There are a bunch of people who, in a heartbeat, if there were a therapeutic process for young people right now at the Ferris School juvenile detention center, their behaviors, thoughts, attitudes, and perceptions of life could be changed by that process, but we don't use those approaches. Politics get involved, and then there goes the neighborhood, so to speak."
Other community leaders involved in the Re-Route initiative include Richard "Mouse" Smith, Former State President of NAACP, Cierra Hall, Delaware Network Connect, Minister Jakia White, 17-year-old shooting victim, Bishop George Gibson, Pastor Mansa, Family Restoration Urban Christian Center, and Dr. Freeman Williams, Superintendent of Christina Schools.