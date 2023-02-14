There was little consensus from the community as Newark City Council heard another round of public discussion about changes to the park across from the Newark Reservoir.
Old Paper Mill Park is currently a grassy area across the street from the Newark Reservoir and Preston's Playground off of Old Paper Mill Road, across the White Clay Creek from Timothy's of Newark.
City officials discussed what is currently a $1.4 million plan to put in a multi-purpose natural grass field, along with six lighted pickleball courts, and two sand volleyball courts.
Newark currently does not have any pickleball courts, besides games played on tennis courts with temporarily lines, and has zero sand volleyball courts in any of their 37 parks, and removed a University of Delaware one to put in a children's play area in the Hillside Park that replaced the Rodney Complex.
While those sports have shortcomings in the city, nearby residents voiced concerns over a shortcoming of sidewalks and bike options on Old Paper Mill Road.
A 2021 DelDOT Traffic study estimated that 875 people use the roadway daily, but is serves as the only way in and out for Ridgewood Glen and Nonantum Woods, the latter of which is not in the City of Newark.
An emergency, but curbed, curbed grassy connector exists using the back of Nonantum from Vanier Drive to Caynor Court in Chapel Hill, but given it would connect two neighborhoods and a pass-through could be an excellent shortcut for Newark-area drivers, upgrading that would be unlikely.
"We are limited on that small road, and any increased traffic is really going to be a burden to us residents," one resident of Nonantum Woods said during public comment.
Old Paper Mill Road has portions with just one sidewalk, and several residents complained about the speed on the roadway, especially if the plan is to connected the Reservoir Park to Old Paper Mill Park using a crosswalk.
There was discussion about whether a dedicated turn lane would be needed in the park area, and whether the park is too close to the traffic light at Paper Mill Road which could traffic on Old Paper Mill Road to back up to the parking lot's one entrance.
Councilman John Suchanec said he'd rather not see $1.4 million of American Recovery Plan Act funds go towards creating a more active park in a city with 37 parks, but go with something more passive.
"A community garden. We buy trees to replace trees, and that's an expense. Maybe what we could do is grow our own trees and make some of those trees available for our residents when they need trees."
In terms of the potential park plan, Suchanec balked at any complaints over noise from pickleball, but voiced concerns about how many people could end up on the two volleyball courts at the same time.
Councilman Travis McDermott, a Senior Lieutenant with the Newark Police Department, said he could not support any Old Paper Mill Road Park plan with lights.
"When you have a park that is open at night, it draws in some criminal elements to do nefarious things, and that's what I'm trying to avoid with the lights."
Newark has several city parks with lights, mostly used for tennis or basketball courts.
Councilman Jason Lawhorn pointed out that Newark has the need for the field, in an attempt to cut back on the rentals their city programs have to use from schools.
"I can give you examples of 11-year-olds that are (being driven) all the way to Wilmington at the 76ers (Fieldhouse) at 11:30 at night, that's how hard it is to find facilities to play sports."
In addition to the soccer, pickleball, and volleyball facilities, the current Old Paper Mill Road plan includes a climbing structure designed for 5-12 year old children, a natural trail close to the creek in the 100-year flood plain that cannot be built upon, plus potential concert and gathering spaces.
According to the timeline presented Monday night, construction plans are set to be organized in the March to June 2023 timeframe, although it is unclear when, or if, Newark City Council will vote to support or reject the plan.
The earliest construction would begin is Fall 2023 for a project that was first introduced in 2011.