The town of Frederica, and surrounding communities, are rallying around a family burned out of their home Sunday night, October 18, 2020.
The fire started after a car being chased by police hit the house and erupted in flames.
Harrington Police say one of their officers attempted to pull over a vehicle on Route 13 that was allegedly going over 100 miles an hour.
Assisting officers from Felton dropped stop sticks flattening some tires but the car continued at a high rate of speed into Frederica.
The driver lost control on Front Street, the car hit the house, and then caught fire.
Six people in the house and three people in the car all escaped the flames.
Two women from the vehicle and a man from the residence were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Harrington Police have charged 19-year old Michael Robinson of Millsboro with a laundry list of charges including Assault Second Degree, Reckless Endangering First Degree (8 counts), Disregarding a Police Officer Signal, Vehicular Assault First Degree, and Vehicular Assault Third Degree.
He was sent to Sussex Correctional Institution for lack of $16-thousand in bail.
The Frederica Fire Company has set up a donation table for clothing for the family, and both Frederica and Felton fire companies are having 'fill the boot' campaigns to help raise money.
A benefit dinner is also planned at the Frederica Senior Center on Friday, October 30, 2020.