The Under 10 Middletown-Odessa-Townsend (MOT) girl's softball team headed off to Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 29, 2023, with a full escort of first responders leading them out of town.
The team plays on Monday at 2:30 p.m. vs. Maryland (Brunswick Railroader Little League). The game will be livestreamed.
Two other MOT baseball teams will be joining the softball squad in regional competition in the coming weeks.
The boys Major team beat Naamans over the weekend 10-2 to earn a spot in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut, August 6th thru 12th.
Meanwhile, the Under 10 baseball team is headed to Cranston, Rhode Island, starting on August 5th, after beating Lewes 6-1.
It's their third straight state championship.