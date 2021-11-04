All those looking for a career change may be interested in a new campus opening along Wilmington's Market Street, where training is going to be available for the low, low price of free.
Tech Elevator, a self-described "educational provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce," is opening a campus at 824 North Market Street in Wilmington and preparing for their next coding bootcamp, scheduled to kick off January 2022.
"We are partnering locally with the organization Tech Impact on the [Department of Labor's] One Workforce grant," said Campus Director Caitie Zajko. "This campus is really going to be unlike any other, and the reason for that is, typically, our students pay us $15,950 to come through our program. It's quite an investment for them--they quit their job, they put their life on hold. This campus is a little different where, because of the partnership with Tech Impact, the students will have their tuition fully covered."
Tech Impact is a technology education and solutions provider focused on aiding nonprofit organizations, and their Tech Hire Delware initiative created the opportunity for the current initiative which seeks to train roughly 200 students over the next three years in "middle-skilled occupations in the IT industry."
"Technology jobs, specifically, are climbing at five times the national average. With a lot of large leading financial institutions in Wilmington, it was kind of a no brainer for us to want to open up a campus locally, because there's so much opportunity there--not just in Wilmington, but also close by in Philadelphia," Zajko said. "Tech Elevator teaches people in-demand skills that, if you do a quick search and look up what people are hiring for, we're teaching the students those skills. When they get out of the program, they're ready to go. They're code-ready, full-stack software developers."
Students interested in the program must be 18 or older, in possession of at least a high school diploma or GED, and then must complete the actual admissions process, which includes two aptitude tests--which include logic-based questions, questions on critical thinking, and pattern recognition--and an interview with the organization to discover motivations for the career move.
With a three-year grant in place, Tech Elevator is enrolling for their January 2022 cohort now, and all applications must be submitted by December 17, 2021. They boast graduation rates of 95% and a 180-day job placement rate of 90%.
"We're really excited about this opportunity. This campus is really going to be unlike any other because we're able to offer that that free tuition. Usually that's one of the number one hurdles we see from people who are interested in applying for this program. They have an interest, they're passionate about technology, but they can't afford it," Zajko said. "So this is really going to help break down some of those barriers and really allow us to make a huge impact on the economy and to generate an impact on a lot of these students lives. It is truly life changing for them."
For more information, check out TechElevator.com/Wilmington