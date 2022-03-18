The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said a failure of a laptop charging system and its components sparked a fire that heavily damaged a home in Milford on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Carlisle of Milford firefighters arrived around 10:30 a.m. on Wisteria Drive in the Country Lake subdivision with smoke and fire coming from the two-story home.
No one was home at the time the fire broke out. Two dogs in the house were rescued by firefighters and treated by EMS personnel, but did not survive.
The fire was under control in about 45 minutes.