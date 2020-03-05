Ads for questionable medicines or vaccines, phony crowdfunding appeals and too-good-to-be-true investment scams may come your way as concerns about coronavirus continue to spread.
While the virus is a risk to physical health, your financial heath could also be at risk.
Commonly, scam artists lie in wait when a fear or concern develops. They plot their course, then take action.
The Delaware Department of Justice Consumer and Investor Protection units want you to be prepared.
"Con artists see opportunity in people's anxieties," Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. "The ugly truth is that scammers will use current events to cloak their schemes with an air of legitimacy and urgency."
Scams may be spread by e-mail, text message or social media. Appeals may include requests for donations or spread false information about cases of the virus.
Clicking on such an attachment may spread another type of virus - a computer virus.
The Federal Trade Commission said you should not provide personal information in response to such a message. Also you should not click on messages from sources you do not know or recognize. And, do your homework before contributing to a charity or crowdfunding appeal that is centered around the coronavirus.
Investment opportunities that promise lucrative returns at minimal risk should also be approached with extreme caution.
Any questions or concerns about coronavirus scams may be addressed to the Consumer Protection Unit at 302-577-8600 or the Investor Protection Unit at 302-577-8424.