The Brandywine School District has identified Ryan Kapes as Delaware's first teenage death related to the coronavirus.
The notification of a death in that particular age category due to complications from COVID-19 was announced on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, by the Delaware Division of Public Health.
In a Facebook post, officials said Kapes spent his entire educational journey in the Brandywine School District starting at Bush Early Education Center, then Hanby Elementary School to Springer Middle School before moving to Concord High.
Kapes also suffered from Sanfilippo Syndrome which affects the brain and spinal cord due to a buildup of large sugar molecules.