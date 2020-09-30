Café Riviera will get to celebrate it's 40th birthday at Concord Mall, after all.
Owner Michael J. Tumolo penned a letter on social media thanking "thousands of messages, emails, phone calls, and comments" that helped lead Café Riveria to reach an agreement with Namdar Realty Group, and stay open.
The pizzeria was slated to close on October 25, 2020, after they were not able to reach an agreement with Namdar, saying at the time they "were not interested in working with a life-long tenant."
"We will face more challenges ahead, but family, friends, and good food will always prevail. As we move forward together, let us all commit to bringing the love, and we will commit to bringing the pizza."