Georgetown Town Council members are expected to take a controversial vote Monday night – with a Confederate flag at the heart of the controversy.
The Georgetown Historical Society is requesting $24,000 from the town’s Georgetown Recreation, Education, and Arts Trust Fund for repairs and other maintenance work at the Marvel Museum.
But the museum includes a monument to recognize the sacrifices of Delawareans who supported the Confederacy. It includes a Confederate flag, which flies next to the State of Delaware flag.
A vote on the funding request earlier this month ended in a 2-2 tie, with councilwoman Sue Barlow absent.
Barlow has said in the past that the monument is part of Sussex County’s history and to let it slide would “be a sin.”
Georgetown Mayor William West has said he would oppose the funding, unless the flag was removed.
The historical society has lost state funding in the past because of the flag, which can be seen by those driving by on Route 9.
Ward Three Councilwoman Angela Townsend has said the past that the flag is appropriate because it’s in a museum and on private property. “If you’re offended when you drive by, don’t look,” Townsend has said.