It wasn't always a perfect set-up for Wilmington's City Council, including Councilwoman Yolanda Dixon towards the end of the nearly 4 hour regular session, but despite 12 council members being in 12 seperate rooms, they completed their appointed council meeting Thursday night.
The virtual meeting was set up after Delaware's state of emergency was enacted last week, attempting to limit the size of gatherings.
Instead of being together in the council's chambers, which does have some distancing, they used Zoom video conference software, set up in part by city council's staff and the city's television wing at WITN.
Council President Hanifa Shabazz said they had tried to look at how other councils were adjusting to COVID-19, and came up with this solution.
"Other cities have video conference types of meetings, but they were not able to do it to the letter as we were able to do."
That's not to say there weren't some quirks.
Councilman Christofer Johnson appeared to have a green screen behind him, while many of the other council members were on the very bottom of their screens, sometimes only getting an angle from the top of the lips and up.
There were also debate and voting issues connected to the inherent delay of the software.
At one point during a tight vote on whether public comment should be moved back a half-hour to 6:30, which failed, it was evident President Shabazz wasn't certain if people were raising their hand to vote, or continue the debate. There were points where she insisted on going with a raised-hand vote instead of going to a roll call, which went far smoother each time it was used during the meeting.
They also struggled with some of the procedural rules, including one point when they were trying to locate the parliamentarian, who is normally right next to Shabazz when they are in the City/County Building.
But, there were normal sounding debates on each item on the agenda, fair votes, and in the end, while it wasn't a normal meeting by any means, the result resembled a normal, procedural meeting.
In the end, Shabazz thanked everyone who made it happen, including those staffers.
"I'm very proud of our team, and I want to thank them for their great work."