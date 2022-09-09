It all started with six Jewish families that wanted to build a community in Wilmington. 100 years later, Congregation Beth Shalom is celebrating.
"This synagogue has seen it all. Before the holocaust, before the state of Israel, the synagogue was here," Rabbi Michael Beals told WDEL. "In the face of rising anti-Semitism, celebrating things like this with pride and dignity are so important."
Anniversary committee chairman Michael Sigman says they have been preparing for the milestone for three years.
"This is truly a celebration of not only 100 years, but the community that it takes to put on this type of celebration," Sigman said.
Beals says the synagogue has welcomed all who follow the religion and even with those who don't.
"We work with our Muslim friends...our Christian friends...it's a real interfaith fabric. Everyone has a place here," Beals said.
The synagogue offers programs and activities throughout the week, including Shabbat for people of all ages.