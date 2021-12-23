An SUV belonging to Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was found Wednesday night in a parking lot at the Christiana Mall complex.
Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon, December 22, 2021, at FDR Park in Philadelphia.
The vehicle was located in a parking lot off of Fashion Center Boulevard around 9 p.m.
Delaware State troopers moved in and arrested five people inside.
It's not known right now if any of those inside were involved in the original carjacking.
The suspects, and Scanlon's SUV, were taken to State Police Troop 2 in Glasgow for processing.
Scanlon was not hurt.