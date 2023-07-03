One person is dead and several other people are injured following a two-vehicle wreck on Route 13 in Felton.
Delaware State Police said a southbound driver lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes into the path of a northbound vehicle Sunday evening.
An 87-year-old Connecticut woman who was a passenger in the northbound vehicle died at the scene of the crash. The driver and two other passengers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The southbound driver, a 26-year-old Philadelphia woman, was in critical condition, and a one-year-old boy was thrown from the wreckage. The child's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A Dover man who was in that car also was hospitalized.
The cause of the crash, which closed a portion of Route 13 for about four hours, is still under investigation by members of the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.