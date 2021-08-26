A company that was the state's largest behavioral health care provider has reached a settlement with the U.S. government in a health care fraud case.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Connections Community Support Programs (CCSP), which has filed for bankruptcy, has agreed to pay $15.3 million to resolve violations of the Controlled Substance Act and the False Claims Act.
The company, which at one time had the state's prison healthcare contract, has sold its assets to Conexio Care, Inc. and Coras Wellness and Behavioral Health, which are now providing the mental health and addition treatments services formerly provided by Connections.
Connections had been accused of incorrectly billing Medicare and Medicaid for reimbursement for mental health services and for failing to keep proper records of its controlled substances.
"For many years, Connections was improperly billing government programs for mental health services and failing to properly monitor and document its controlled substances inventory,” said U.S. Attorney Weiss in a prepared statement. "These settlements, together with the transfer of all of Connections’ services and operations to providers, finally resolve Connections’ long history of poor legal and regulatory compliance which jeopardized the provision of important mental health and substance abuse treatment to the residents of the State of Delaware."
“These allegations depict CCSP as a health care provider that truly disserved patients and their Federal health care programs,” said Maureen Dixon, Special Agent in Charge with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “Falsely billing Medicare and Medicaid demonstrates a lacking regard for the stability of these programs and the beneficiaries who depend on their services. With our law enforcement partners, HHS-OIG continuously strives to swiftly combat such fraud.”
These civil judgements, however, don't satisfy claims against Connections' corporate executives. The government is still pursuing a case against former Connections CEO Cathy McKay, and two other corporate executives Bill Northey and Steven Davis for alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act.