Delaware's Constitution will be amended to add a residency requirement for state lawmakers, with some flexibility every ten years for redistricting - and an amendment to consider extenuating circumstances.
The measure has now passed by two-thirds majorities in both the House and Senate in consecutive General Assemblies, a requirement to amend the constitution. It requires members of the General Assembly to continuously reside in the districts where they are elected. If they move out before the end of their term, they are deemed to have "resigned from office."
“We expect that when we elect an official to represent us, they live in the district they serve,” Representative Paul Baumbach, D-Newark said. Baumbach was sponsor of House Bill 77 “We discovered that this is not required in Delaware, and so over multiple years we are completing the steps to correct this oversight. HB77 ensures that your elected members of the legislature live in the district they serve. In Delaware, a state of neighbors, we want to ensure that we are represented by a neighbor.”
State Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, R- Georgetown, was grateful for a previously-discussed amendment that considers extenuating circumstances, such as a lawmaker needing to relocate in the event of a natural disaster.
"With housing as tight as it is right now, they may not be able to find a place in their district or they may go to a member of their family's house which is in another district. This is an amendment that I think is long overdue and I'm very supportive of it," Pettyjohn said.