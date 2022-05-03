Delaware State Police are investigating a collision between construction vehicles on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, on Route 1 at the Biddles Corner toll plaza that seriously injured a truck driver.
The wreck was reported around 4 a.m. in the EZ Pass lanes when one construction vehicle crashed into an unoccupied vehicle.
The driver of the truck, a 39-year old man, was trapped in the wreckage for about twenty minutes before being extricated by firefighters from Delaware City, Odessa, and Port Penn.
New Castle County paramedics treated the victim on scene for leg injuries.
He was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious, but stable condition.
The EZ Pass lanes were closed for nearly three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.