Delaware officials announced Thursday the process of expanding universal broadband to every home in the state is set to begin.
“Stable, high-speed internet connection is important for all Delaware families, students, and businesses,” said Governor Carney. “Now, with the availability of federal funds, we are on our way to giving Delawareans across the state access to connect to school, work, health care, and more. Thank you to the Department of Technology and Information working toward our goal of being the first state to connect every residence and business to broadband internet.”
The $56 million investment in Broadband Infrastructure Grants were distributed to three major companies who will be constructing high-speed wired broadband connections to 22,600 Delaware homes and businesses that don't already have it.
The following companies are scheduled to begin construction on the minimum 100 Mbps download, 20 Mbps upload connections in the next few weeks, set to take place over the next 36 months, after being awarded the following grant amounts:
- Comcast - $33.1 million
- Verizon - $11.8 million
- Mediacom - $11.1 million
“Expanding access to reliable broadband service has long been a priority for Delaware,” said Chief Information Officer of the Delaware Department of Technology and Information Jason Clarke. “Thanks to our ability to leverage funding made available from Congress and the President and with the support of Governor Carney, we are excited to execute on the strategy of our stakeholders and our well-positioned vendor community to close the digital divide in Delaware.”
The construction is part of a $110 million commitment announced in August 2021, funding which arrives in Delaware via the American Rescue Plan Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Those unsure about internet access at their address can check the Broadband Hub here.
Grants covered up to 75% of the capital construction costs, with providers contributing a minimum match of 25%.