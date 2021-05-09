Sixteen trainees will be ready for job interviews in the construction industry as of Monday, thanks in part to the Wilmington HOPE Commission.
Director Tamera Fair called the Commission Delaware's premier correctional re-entry program.
"And what we do is we provide comprehensive re-entry support services that target crime-causing factors shown to be predictors of recidivism," said Fair.
The program isn't just for former inmates--Fair says men and women 18 and older in communities in need who are interested in construction training can apply.
Would-be trainees and business owners interested in hiring program graduates can find out more by going to wilmhope.org or calling 302.407.3397.