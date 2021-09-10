A construction vehicle was stolen from a work site in Newark last week.
Police said a 2008 Ford F-750 flatbed truck, loaded with steel concrete forms, was taken from a site on Elkton Road. Newark police said they received a call that the truck was missing on September 2, 2021. It had last been seen two days prior on August 31, 2021.
The stolen truck's dark green cab says "Diamond Materials" on the door, and its Delaware license plate reads "CL119061."
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl McKennon at 302.366.7100 extension 3491 or cmckennon@newark.de.us or Delaware Crime Stoppers 1.800.TIP.3333.