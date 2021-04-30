construction worker injured in fire

NCCo paramedics stand back as Delaware State Police helicopter takes off from scene

 NCCo EMS

New Castle County paramedics said a 59-year old construction worker was critically injured in a fire at a house under construction in Townsend on Thursday morning, April 29, 2021.

The fire was reported in the 8-hundred block of Barcelona Street shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Arriving firefighters reported visible fire from the structure.

Medics said the victim suffered burns to the arms, legs, and stomach.

He was airlifted from the scene on a Delaware State Police helicopter to Christiana Hospital, and was in critical condition at the time of transport

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.