New Castle County paramedics said a 59-year old construction worker was critically injured in a fire at a house under construction in Townsend on Thursday morning, April 29, 2021.
The fire was reported in the 8-hundred block of Barcelona Street shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Arriving firefighters reported visible fire from the structure.
Medics said the victim suffered burns to the arms, legs, and stomach.
He was airlifted from the scene on a Delaware State Police helicopter to Christiana Hospital, and was in critical condition at the time of transport