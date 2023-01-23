The Delaware Memorial Bridge is one step closer to getting a modern ship collision protection system.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority has awarded a construction contract to R.E. Pierson Company of Salem County to install a total of eight protective cells, each 80 feet in diameter. The $93-million project is partially funded by a US Department of Transportation Grant of more than $22-million. Construction is expected to begin in July, and would take a little over two years to complete.
DRBA officials said the current protection systems are original to each of the twin spans, and today's tankers and ships are bigger and faster than those of the 1950s and 60s. A more modern protection system would be required if the bridge were to be built today.
“Millions of people rely on the Delaware Memorial Bridge to move products, visit family or commute to work on a daily basis. It’s our responsibility to make sure that this essential I-95 transportation link is properly maintained and enhanced for the benefit of future generations,” DRBA Executive Director Thomas Cook said.
What if there is a collision? It actually happened, 54 years ago: a tanker struck a fender system that protects the tower piers, causing one-million dollars damage, or $7-million in today's dollars.
“While we all hope this situation doesn’t happen again, we must take preemptive measures that will help prevent any type of reoccurrence and damage to our bridge infrastructure,” Cook said.