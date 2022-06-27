New Castle County police are charging an Elkton contractor with home improvement fraud.
Gary Slagle of TriPoint Restorations turned himself in after being charged with one count of Home Improvement Fraud for allegedly not finishing work at a St. Georges home, despite being paid more than $40,000.
The victim's contract showed the work was to be completed by October 2021. The victim produced a text message from Slagle in January of this year stating the work would be done in 30 days. When the victim asked for an update in May, there was no response.
Detectives say there may be other victims, including in Maryland and Pennsylvania, and they're asking anyone with any information pertaining to this investigation to contact S/Cpl. L. Lucas via email at leigh.lucas@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.
Citizens can text a tip anonymously simply by texting the number 847411 keyword: NCCDE. You can also submit a tip via our website at http://www.nccpd.com. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visit us on Facebook (IM) at New Castle County Division of Police.