Dover police are looking for suspects in a carjacking in a convenience store parking lot.
A woman approached the victim in the parking lot of the One Stop Convenience Store on White Oak Road early Saturday morning and asked if he would light her cigarette, Dover police said.
While the victim was distracted, two men, one of whom had a gun, confronted the victim, he gave them money, and they demanded his SUV.
The victim got out, the gunman got in and drove off while the other man left the scene on foot.
Police are looking for a silver 2004 Chevy Suburban with Delaware license number PC168878.
There's only a limited description of the carjackers, and police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call them at (302)736.7111.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.