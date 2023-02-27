Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery at the 7-11 convenience store on Governor Printz Boulevard in the Edgemoor area.
Late Sunday night, two males dressed in black and wearing masks came into the store. One of them blocked the entrance as the other showed a handgun to an employee and demanded money. The suspects fled with some cash, and no one was hurt.
State Police released these descriptions of the suspects:
The first suspect is described as a 25-30 year-old white male approximately 5’10”-6’ tall, average build, wearing all dark clothing and a mask.
The second suspect is described as a 25-30 year-old black male approximately 5’8”-5’10” tall, average build, wearing all dark clothing and a mask.
Police also said that no surveillance images were currently available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302-365-8525 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.