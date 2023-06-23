The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an inmate who did not return to the Plummer Community Correction Center on Friday.
DOC said 26-year-old Aaric Reddick was out on an approved pass, but did not return Friday.
PCCC is a Level 4 facility designed to allow offenders to leave for work, job searches, or treatment sessions, as opposed to Level 5 prisons.
Officials said they do not know where Reddick is, and that a Warrant for Escape was issued.
Anyone with information on Reddick's whereabouts are asked to contact (800)-542-9524 or their local police department.