Aaric Reddick

 Delaware Department of Correction

The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an inmate who did not return to the Plummer Community Correction Center on Friday.

DOC said 26-year-old Aaric Reddick was out on an approved pass, but did not return Friday.

PCCC is a Level 4 facility designed to allow offenders to leave for work, job searches, or treatment sessions, as opposed to Level 5 prisons.

Officials said they do not know where Reddick is, and that a Warrant for Escape was issued.

Anyone with information on Reddick's whereabouts are asked to contact (800)-542-9524 or their local police department.

