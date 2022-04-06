A man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for possessing a firearm while drug trafficking.
The US Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware said 26-year-old Javon Jackson was arrested by Wilmington Police on September 17, 2020 after cutting off his ankle bracelet being used to track him following a prior assault conviction.
Jackson was allegedly in a parked car when WPD officers found him, and after he ran from police, they found a fully loaded, semi-automatic piston and 455 baggies of heroin.
It is Jackson's third firearms conviction.